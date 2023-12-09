DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Savage Block Party

Lieu Secret, Paris
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La Savage vous accueille dans un nouveau spot ,un parking abandonné parfait pour la dernière BLOCK PARTY de l'année, une bien sale comme on les aiment

Entrée participative

CASH ONLY

CONSO:

Bar à disposition mais on te laisse ramener ta potion dans une...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par SAVAGE BLOCK PARTYS.

Venue

Lieu Secret, Paris

Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

