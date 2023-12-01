DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sexquisite Christmas Cabaret

Bethnal Green Working Men's Club
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join Sexquisite for a special Christmas Cabaret on Friday 1st of December at Bethnal Green Working Men's Club!

💖 At Sexquisite, we platform sex worker artists to provide paid creative work to sex workers + to show the world how multifaceted and powerful...

This is an 18+ event
Sexquisite
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Bethnal Green Working Men's Club

42 Pollard Row, London E2 6NB
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.