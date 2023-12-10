DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HU3M3N + Johnny Majestic + Matamoska + Damnage

Alex's Bar
Sun, 10 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Don't miss you chance to see HU3M3N and friends, including Johnny Majestics touring band at Alex's Bar!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.

Lineup

Matamoska!

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

