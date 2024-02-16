Top track

Sois pauvre et tais toi !

Les Sales Majestés

Le Molotov
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€21.63

About

Après avoir crié leur rage en choeur avec tous les révoltés dans les plus grands festivals et salles de France, ils reviennent répandre leur esprit contestataire aux quatre coins de l’hexagone et pogoter avec tous les agités, dans la joie, la fête et la to...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

