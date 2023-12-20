DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Aurie Styla's Christmas CrackUp

Camden Comedy Club
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£15.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join Aurie Styla as he brings some friends, some games, some prizes and some laughs, for this little link-up just before Christmas! Tickets are limited, the venue is small, so don't hesitate to get yours sorted!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Aurie Styla, Travis Jay

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.