Äpplerwerk

Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Thu, 28 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyWiesbaden
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

END OF YEAR PARTY!
Last Dance before 2024

Unsere monatliche Studi Party-Reihe Äpplerwerk geht in den Jahresendspurt - zwischen Weihnachten und Silvester ist bekanntlich die beste Zeit des Jahres um tagsüber die Füsse still und Abends in Bewegung zu halt...

Einlass ab 18 Jahren!
Präsentiert von Äpplerwerk & Schlachthof Wiesbaden.

Venue

Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany
Doors open10:00 pm

