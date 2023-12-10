DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The MeetUp: For sound lover

Mama Shelter Paris West
Sun, 10 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJParis
€22.01
About

THE MEET UP
Episode 1

Ton nouvel évènement qui met à l'honneur des djs et leur laisse carte blanche pour nous faire bouger sur leurs pépites musicales.

Prepare ton shazam car nos djs vous joueront des edits uniques (parfois les leur) et les son...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Majors Prod.

Venue

Mama Shelter Paris West

20 Avenue De La Porte De La Plaine, 75015 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

