DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We’re closing out a banner year for The R&B Club with a gift we all can appreciate. She's an artist who constantly comes up in conversation. People have been asking, so why not end 2023 out with one of the truly great singers and songwriters of her generat...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.