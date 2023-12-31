Top track

Nightcrawlers - Push The Feeling On - Mk Dub Revisited

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Réveillon Cabaret La Dancing

Les Étoiles
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nightcrawlers - Push The Feeling On - Mk Dub Revisited
Got a code?

About

🥳 REVEILLON CABARET "LA DANCING"
🎉 Performers, Open Bulles, Théâtre Centenaire
🕺 500 fêtards dans un Ancien Théâtre transformé en Club

LA DANCING c'est la fête en version 2.0 pour célébrer la nouvelle année avec originalité & style. Un savant mélan...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Les Etoiles.

Lineup

DJ Paco

Venue

Les Étoiles

61 Rue du Château d'Eau, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.