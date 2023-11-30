DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Miss Moody: Speed mates, Music + Games!

Doña
Thu, 30 Nov, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Meet Miss Moody - For the girls, by the girls 🍒

Expect womxn only lineups, games, speed mates and a fab night out 💫

SPEED MATES / GAMES / DANCING / MUSIC / OPEN DECKS

Join us on Thursday 30th November 6-11pm for our launch, and be ready to sing your h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bar Dona Ltd.

Lineup

ELLADHC, K-star

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

