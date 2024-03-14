DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Immerse yourself in the electrifying world of Neon Naked Life Drawing at Dabbers in Hackney!
Unleash your creativity in this vibrant and unique art experience that combines reactive art materials with radiant, colourful life models.
Join us once a month...
