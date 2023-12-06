Top track

Porsche Majeure

TVAM - YES Christmas Special

YES Basement
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
About

TVAM - YES Christmas Special

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Now Wave.

Lineup

TVAM

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

