Comedy @ The Rose Pub Fulham : Shazia Mirza & more

The Rose Pub
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Wednesday 25th October 2023 Comedy @ The Rose Pub Fulham

Shazia Mirza, Stefano Paolini , Ali Woods plus Special Guest TBC & MC Sion James

Ticket includes a Pre Show Rose Burger (vegan available) and Chips, followed by a night of fabulous comedy.

Presented by Collywobblers Comedy.

Lineup

1
Shazia Mirza, Stefano Paolini, Ali Woods and 1 more

Venue

The Rose Pub

1 Harwood Terrace, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, SW6 2AF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

