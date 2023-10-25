DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wednesday 25th October 2023 Comedy @ The Rose Pub Fulham
Shazia Mirza, Stefano Paolini , Ali Woods plus Special Guest TBC & MC Sion James
Ticket includes a Pre Show Rose Burger (vegan available) and Chips, followed by a night of fabulous comedy.
We have
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.