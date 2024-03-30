Top track

Everything Everything - Distant Past

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.



Everything Everything

New Century
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £34.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

SJM Concerts & Now Wave presents Everything Everything

https://newcenturymcr.com
https://www.instagram.com/newcenturymcr
https://twitter.com/NCHMCR

This is an 14+ event

Presented by SJM Concerts & Now Wave

Lineup

Everything Everything

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

