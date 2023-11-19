Top track

Lift It Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Private Mind Record Release Show

Massapequa VFW Hall
Sun, 19 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lift It Up
Got a code?

About

Sunday, November 19th

Private Mind (Record Release Show)

Montclair

Victory Garden

Last Laugh

Liberate

@ Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Blvd, Massapequa NY

All Ages

$10

6 PM

This is an all ages event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

1
Private Mind, Victory Garden, Last Laugh and 1 more

Venue

Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Boulevard, Massapequa, New York 11758, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.