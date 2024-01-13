Top track

Seagulls on Speed

John Otway & Wild Willy Barrett

The Crescent
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
About

Two “unlikely lads” from Aylesbury reunited!

Willy’s arsenal for the night includes acoustic & electric guitars, the fiddle, a balalaika and a brown wheelie bin…

Sometimes taken for a joker for his brilliant parodies, Otway is a very talented songwriter Read more

Presented by Mr H.

Lineup

John Otway, Wild Willy Barrett

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

