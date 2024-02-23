Top track

Gush

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

bdrmm

Hole44
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€28.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gush
Got a code?

About

bdrmm are a four-piece band based in Hull and Leeds. Musically, there are nods to The Cure, Deerhunter and DIIV, while the band reference RIDE and Radiohead. There are also echoes of krautrock and post-punk, from The Chameleons to Protomartyr, plus the pro...

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Bdrmm

Venue

Hole44

Hermannstraße 146, 12051 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.