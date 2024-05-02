Top track

Cosmo Sheldrake - Beech

Cosmo Sheldrake

SWX
Thu, 2 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBristol
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Discover the captivating musical world of Cosmo Sheldrake, the 27-year-old London-based artist renowned as a field recordist, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, and improvisationalist.

Blending an array of instruments and often incorpora...

14+ (under 18 accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by Bristol Beacon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cosmo Sheldrake

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Doors open7:30 pm
1800 capacity

