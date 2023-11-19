DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mezzanine: The Adventures of Rosette (and Éric Rohmer)

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MUBI presents: The Adventures of Rosette (and Éric Rohmer). With Rosette in person!

~

Any seasoned viewer of Éric Rohmer's films would recognize Rosette. The redheaded, rosy-cheeked actress—who usually dons a pink ribbon in her hair—often portrays charac

Presented by MUBI and Mezzanine
Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

