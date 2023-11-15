DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Draft #7 - Sasha - Sugah - Geniie

POPUP!
Wed, 15 Nov, 8:00 pm
DRAFT revient pour sa 7ème édition ! On se donne rendez-vous le 15.11.23 au Pop-Up du Label !

PROGRAMMATION :

- SASHA : @nicesashanice - tr.ee/xeaevhbxHY

- SUGAH : @itssugah - lnk.bio/sugah

- GENIIE : @geniie___ - outragemgmt.biglink.to/geniiedisco Read more

Presented by VERTIGO.

GENIIE, SUGAH, Sasha

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

