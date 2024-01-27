DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

POSTPONED Dumpstaphunk & Karina Rykman w/ R.L. Cooper

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 5:30 pm
GigsMiami
From $38.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

*** Due to inclement weather, this weekend’s benefit concert on Sunday, December 17th has been postponed to Saturday, January 27th. All ticket holders will be honored the new date. Please reach out to boxoffice@rhythmfoundation.com if you have any questi*...

All ages
Presented by GMP Live & Miami Beach JCC
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dumpstaphunk, Karina Rykman

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.