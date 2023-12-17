DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dumpstaphunk & Karina Rykman w/ R.L. Cooper

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sun, 17 Dec, 5:30 pm
General On Sale: Friday October 20 at 12:00pm

GMP Live and Miami Beach JCC Present: Dumpstaphunk, Karina Rykman and R.L. Cooper on Sunday, December 17th at the Miami Beach Bandshell

The iconic modern New Orleans Funk band Dumpstaphunk will team up with e

Presented by GMP Live & Miami Beach JCC

Dumpstaphunk, Karina Rykman

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

