Ritual 24th Birthday Ball

QUBE Sala A
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyRoma
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Thursday 7th December 2023: Ritual, the largest fetish event in Italy, turns 24 in its iconic home: Qube.

On stage two of the best international performers: The Baron and The Deanna.

Guest dj Alessandro Adriani (Mannequin Records).

Come celebrate 24 yea Read more

Presentato da QUBE ROME
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Alessandro Adriani

Venue

QUBE Sala A

Via Di Portonaccio 212, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

