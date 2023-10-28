DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Off Record & Temple Halloween Party

DTLA Debut Venue TBA
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

You are in for a treat this Halloween.

We've booked Rome-based DJ and producer Whitesquare, one of our personal favorites.

Presented by Off Record & tTemple

Lineup

Whitesquare, Jon Charnis, Ray Kash

Venue

DTLA Debut Venue TBA

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

