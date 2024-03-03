Top track

Joy Oladokun - Sweet Symphony (feat. Chris Stapleton)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joy Oladokun - Europe / UK Tour 2024

Häkken
Sun, 3 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€30.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Joy Oladokun - Sweet Symphony (feat. Chris Stapleton)
Got a code?

About

Alt-Country-Poetin JOY OLADOKUN kommt 2024 nach dem Release ihres Albums "Living Proof" für zwei exklusive Shows endlich nach Deutschland. Die stolze queere Schwarze Person und Kind nigerianischer Einwanderer hat mit drei herausragenden Alben in den Sparte...

Präsentiert von Selective Artists, OHA! Music und Sounds & Books

Lineup

Joy Oladokun

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.