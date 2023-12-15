DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Black Hole Beach House are back for what is set to be a killer show at The Old Blue Last and if you managed to catch their last show then you know it is a night not to be missed!
Since 2004, The Old Blue last has been bringing audiences the best forward-t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.