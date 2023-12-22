Top track

Pete x Bas x Fumez the Engineer - Plugged In

Pete & Bas xmas edition

The Fox & Firkin
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready to roll into the holiday season with a bang. We're bringing you the most hyped Xmas event of the year, straight from SE London. We are bringing Pete & Bas Xmas Edition.

You know these legends, right? It's none other than Pete & Bas, the grime du...

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

Pete & Bas

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

