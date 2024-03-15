Top track

Alessandro Cortini - Perdonare

Reflections: Alessandro Cortini + Faten Kanaan

Church of the Heavenly Rest
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Join Reflections for an evening of immersive light and blissed-out electronics at a cathedral in the Upper East Side, one block from the Guggenheim.

ALESSANDRO CORTINI (Mute Records, Nine Inch Nails) performs a series of improvised, atmospheric works made...

Presented by Reflections

Lineup

Alessandro Cortini, Faten Kanaan

Venue

Church of the Heavenly Rest

1085 5th Avenue, New York City, New York 10128, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

