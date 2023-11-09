DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Luces Phenomena - Techno | 90s Trance | Acid

Patterns
Thu, 9 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£5.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Named as one of the top electronic events in Brighton in freshers week. We are back to bring you the energy and vibes.

The Luces Phenomena is pioneering a unique sound which crossovers at techno, 90s trance and acid. Whilst creating a space for it to be e...

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

