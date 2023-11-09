DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Named as one of the top electronic events in Brighton in freshers week. We are back to bring you the energy and vibes.
The Luces Phenomena is pioneering a unique sound which crossovers at techno, 90s trance and acid. Whilst creating a space for it to be e...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs