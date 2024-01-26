Top track

Leaf Hound - Deception

LEAF HOUND

The Underworld
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.28

About

DASHING DASTARDLY DARIUS DREWE'S FIENDISHLY FREAKY F**KING 50TH

A VENERABLY VINTAGE CLASSIC ROCK-OUT FEATURING

LEAF HOUND featuring Peter French

HEAVY METAL KIDS featuring Keith Boyce and Cosmo

and STAR CIRCUS

plus guest PsychProgL.A.Metal DJ from the...

Presented by THE UNDERWORLD in tandem with THE ORDER OF WORSHIPFUL AFLAGON & AAARMUNEMINUUM [OOWAA].

Lineup

Star Circus, Heavy Metal Kids, Leaf Hound

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
