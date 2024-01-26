DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
DASHING DASTARDLY DARIUS DREWE'S FIENDISHLY FREAKY F**KING 50TH
A VENERABLY VINTAGE CLASSIC ROCK-OUT FEATURING
LEAF HOUND featuring Peter French
HEAVY METAL KIDS featuring Keith Boyce and Cosmo
and STAR CIRCUS
plus guest PsychProgL.A.Metal DJ from the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs