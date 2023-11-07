DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mercy, Coi_n, Allpartus

Purgatory
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mercy Is Loud, Coi_N is loud, Allapartus is loud

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Mercy, Coi_n

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

