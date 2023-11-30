DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AVA IRL

The Sun Rose
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

@assistantsvsagents is going IRL. Join AVA at The Sun Rose on November 30 for DJ sets, an OOKA lounge, pizza and... free stick & poke tattoos. Plus some other surprises we have in store for you. We want to keep these events intimate, so tickets are very li...

Presented by The Sun Rose & AVA

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
125 capacity

