DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CARDIACS FAMILY - Celebrate the music of TIM SMITH

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 5 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£27.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CARDIACS FAMILY & FRIENDS Celebrate the Life and Work of TIM SMITH

All them sprites come together under one roof to gift you a night of wanton celebration, overwhelm, tumult and joy.

See the beautiful Tim’s Smiths SPRATLEYS live and keen, sharp as polish...

Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

Cardiacs

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.