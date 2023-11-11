DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Les Amis Tour Frankfurt

Walden
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyFrankfurt
Selling fast
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Frankfurt, what's good? We are on tour, let's finish 2023 together strong. We are stoked to catch y'all on 11th of November for an epic gathering. As always we are super hyped to invite musical guests repping all nations. It's gonna be a global vibe bringi...

Präsentiert von Les Amis.
Lineup

Jordss, Anais B

Venue

Walden

Kleiner Hirschgraben 7, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

