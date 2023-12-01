DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mood Sertanejo

The Clapham Grand
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Door open : 23:00 until 3:00

Main artist band : Vitoria e Rodolfo

DJ : Oopsy Daisy

Mc host : Kerido

Present by : CG productions uk and Brazilian events Uk

Vem aí nossa 2 edição do Mood sertanejo após o grande sucesso que foi com “vitória e Rodolfo” ,...

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
1250 capacity

