ODD PRESENTS: AHADADREAM (UK) + STEREOTEISMO (IT)

Monk - Sala Teatro
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Secondo appuntamento della stagione con un'altra anticipazione assoluta. Da Londra (via Pakistan) arriva per la prima volta in Italia AHADADREAM tra i più eccitanti e influenti dj/producer contemporanei. Fondatore di More Time Records con Sam Interface, la...

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Venue

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

