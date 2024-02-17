Top track

Simon Doty All Night Long

Joshua Brooks
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJManchester
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After three unforgettable shows with us in 2023 off the back of his stellar debut album ‘Universal Language', Simon Doty is back in full force in Manchester this February due to popular demand.

As we already know, Joshua Brook’s void acoustics sound syste...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.
Lineup

Simon Doty

Venue

Joshua Brooks

106 Princess St, Manchester M1 6NG
Doors open10:00 pm
350 capacity

