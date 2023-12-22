DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Doña presents : Katalyssst

Doña
Fri, 22 Dec, 6:00 pm
London
Free
KATALYSSST is a multigenre DJ with a USB full of heat and hidden gems. Her experience as a playlist curator has refined her ear for her transitions that’ll light up any venue’s dance floor. Whether it's a smooth R&B blend that allows songs to melt into eac...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bar Dona Ltd.

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

