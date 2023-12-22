DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KATALYSSST is a multigenre DJ with a USB full of heat and hidden gems. Her experience as a playlist curator has refined her ear for her transitions that’ll light up any venue’s dance floor. Whether it's a smooth R&B blend that allows songs to melt into eac...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.