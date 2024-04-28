DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Roddy Woomble + Almost Nothing

The Boileroom
Sun, 28 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£19.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Idlewild frontman Roddy Woomble has launched new solo project Almost Nothing

While Woomble already has six solo albums to his name, his new moniker has allowed him to explore a more “genre-fluid” approach – as showcased by the simmering electronic rush of...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.

Lineup

Almost Nothing, Roddy Woomble

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

