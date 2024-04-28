DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Idlewild frontman Roddy Woomble has launched new solo project Almost Nothing
While Woomble already has six solo albums to his name, his new moniker has allowed him to explore a more “genre-fluid” approach – as showcased by the simmering electronic rush of...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.