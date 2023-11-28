DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dans le club : Maureen + Favé + Rsko

La Gaité Lyrique
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
GRANDE SALLE - DEBOUT

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE & MILGRAM

Maureen, Favé, Rsko

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

