A Very Bexley Christmas

Belltown Yacht Club
Fri, 22 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$16.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A Very Bexley Christmas

featuring holiday favourites

House of Blue Leaves

Public Theatre

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.

Lineup

Bexley, House of Blue Leaves, Public Theatre

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

