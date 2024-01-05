Top track

David Bowie - Heroes (Single Version)

Bowie's Birthday Bash! Let's Dance

The Blues Kitchen Camden
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Raise a glass with us as we celebrate the prolific David Bowie's Birthday in January.

Sing along to all your favourite Bowie anthems as our live band takes to the stage performing renditions of classics like 'Heroes', 'Starman', 'Under Pressure', 'Changes...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Camden.
Lineup

David Bowie

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Camden

111-113 Camden High St, London NW1 7SN, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

