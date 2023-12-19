Top track

Nathan Jacques - The Fire Smells Like Rain

Nathan Jacques, Hamilton Boyce, Silas Nello

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23

Nathan Jacques - The Fire Smells Like Rain
About

Nathan Jacques’ vintage country folk-rock sound paints sprawling cinematic stories that gleam with a western edge. Dramatic, fictional characters and preternatural happenings populate his stories and lay bare the human truths of love, loss and redemption....

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Lineup

Nathan Jacques , Silas Nello

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

