Bat Sabbath

Chinnerys
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthend-on-Sea
£22.10
Canadian Whiskey Metal Punk Bastards, Cancer Bats show their raw admiration and love for the greatest metal band of all time Black Sabbath with their now infamous cover band BAT SABBATH.

Armed with some of the greatest metal songs of all time, Bat Sabbath...

Presented by Lout Promotions.

Bat Sabbath

Chinnerys

21-22 Marine Parade, Southend-on-Sea SS1 2EJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

