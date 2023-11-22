Top track

Vengeance Calls

FREE SHOW: Wyldlife • Cold Dice • DJ Todd-O-Phonic Todd • Mars • Matt Clark • Miss Christina Ginger • Reyes

Union Pool
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
Free

About

FREE SHOW: Wyldlife • Cold Dice • DJ Todd-O-Phonic Todd • Mars • Matt Clark • Miss Christina Ginger • Reyes • 8PM FREEEEEEEE

This is a 21+ event (physical ID required)

Presented by Union Pool.

Lineup

Wyldlife, Cold Dice

Venue

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

