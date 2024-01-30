Top track

The Tabernacle
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
From £24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SJM Concerts and Live Nation Presents Kamal.

Plus Support

Kamal is a singer, songwriter and multi instrumentalist from London with 400 million streams while still yet to release his debut album. He has been co-signed by the likes of Dua Lipa, Dave and Bi...

Presented by SJM Concerts & Live Nation.

Lineup

Venue

The Tabernacle

34-35 Powis Square, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W11 2AY, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

