Jonathan Rado - Easier

Jonathan Rado, Pleasure Pill

Zebulon
Tue, 19 Dec, 8:00 pm
Los Angeles
$26.78

About

Renowned singer-songwriter, producer (and 1/2 of enigmatic duo Foxygen) Jonathan Rado will release his upcoming solo album For Who The Bell Tolls For December 1 via Western Vinyl. His first full-length solo album in over a dec...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jonathan Rado

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

