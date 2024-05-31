DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mallavora are a fierce Bristol alt-metal outfit blazing their way onto the scene, using their platform to demand greater accessibility for disabled artists and fans.
As featured on BBC Radio 1, Kerrang! Radio, Planet Rock and in Alternative Press, Mallavo...
Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.
Please note: the venue is accessible via a lift.
