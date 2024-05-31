Top track

Chase

Mallavora

229
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.32

About

Mallavora are a fierce Bristol alt-metal outfit blazing their way onto the scene, using their platform to demand greater accessibility for disabled artists and fans.

As featured on BBC Radio 1, Kerrang! Radio, Planet Rock and in Alternative Press, Mallavo...

14+ / U18s accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mallavora, TASH, Crae Wolf

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.

Please note: the venue is accessible via a lift.

