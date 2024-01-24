Top track

Ivory

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adam French

The Social
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ivory
Got a code?

About

Kili Presents

Adam French

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Adam French

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.