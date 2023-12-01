DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alberto Bianco @ Latteria Molloy - Brescia

Latteria Molloy
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBrescia
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

“Certo che sto bene” è il nuovo tour di Alberto Bianco.

Un nuovo concerto, nuova musica, nuove canzoni. Un nuovo Alberto Bianco, intenso ma al contempo leggero, come in una gita con gli amici in cui si parla delle cose della vita e intanto viviamo.

Quest...

Presentato da Latteria Molloy.

Lineup

Venue

Latteria Molloy

Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

